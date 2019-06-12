N19.4bn arms deal: Again, Dasuki’s absence stalls trial

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The absence of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, at Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama yesterday stalled his trial in the alleged misappropriation of N19.4 billion arms funds.

The trial judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, hinted that, the State Security Service (SSS) in a Dasuki is standing trial alongside four others, Bashir Yuguda, Dalhatu investment Ltd, Sagir Attahiru and Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, for allegedly diverting public funds worth N19.4 billion.

He said the letter was in response to an April 16 court order on the SSS to produce Mr Dasuki before the court.

Following this letter sent to the court, the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Otalagbe, applied for a date to enable them regularise and prepare before the next adjourned date.

The judge, Mr Baba-Yusuf, adjourned the case to July 1 for hearing.

Dasuki is standing trial alongside four others, Bashir Yuguda, Dalhatu investment Ltd, Sagir Attahiru and Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, for allegedly diverting public funds worth N19.4 billion.

He has been in detention since his arrest in 2015 despite being granted bail by the court on many occasions.

Mr Dasuki last year said he would no longer appear in court for his trial until government honours the bail.