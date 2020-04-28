My CSO died of COVID-19, another aide test positive, reveals Tinubu

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed that his Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, died from COVID-19 complications.

Tinubu explained that another of his aide, who also tested positive after the death of Raheem, had been isolated in accordance with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The former Governor of Lagos state said he and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, however, tested negative for the virus.

Tinubu, in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, warned Nigerians never to take the coronavirus for granted.

He said, “Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death. Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests on Saturday, April 25. The results of the tests were returned this morning. Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.

“The result of one aide was positive. The rest of the staff was negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines. Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.”

