My administration committed to making life better for Osun people – Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says that his administration’s priority is to make life better for the masses who voted him to office.

Oyetola stated this during an enlightenment programme, organised by Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement, on Sunday in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser on Civic Orientation, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

He said that notwithstanding the economy challenges currently being faced by the state and the country at large, he would continue to put smiles on the faces of the people of the state.

Oyetola added that his administration was resolutely committed to making policies and programmes that would be of immense benefit to the citizens.

He, however, appealed to residents of the state not to relent in their support for his administration, stressing that the best had yet to come.

“I will continue to do my best to put smiles on the faces of the masses. That is my covenant with God and the people who voted me to power.

“All we need from our people is their support and prayers for our administration to succeed,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Afolabi, commended the governor’s efforts at reaching out to the masses through the civic engagement programme.

He described the programme as a virile way of bridging the gap between the government and the governed, as obtainable in any democratic setting.

The traditional ruler urged government to sustain the programme so as to further strengthen participatory governance in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for what he called his value- added intervention programmes in health, infrastructure and education, among others.

In their separate remarks, Majority Leader in the state House of Assembly, Mr Olanrewaju Maruf and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Yemi Lawal, described Oyetola as a selfless leader, who was passionate about the welfare of the people.

They called for continued support of residents of the state for the Oyetola-led administration for it to deliver more dividends of democracy. (NAN)