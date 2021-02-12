MURIC seeks registration of cow owners in Nigeria

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim

A human rights’ organization the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has suggested that cow owners in the country should be registered in order to hold them accountable.

The group advised that cow owners should register their businesses in the same way other businesses are registered.

The MURIC said this in a press statement signed yesterday by its Director, Prof Ishaq Oloyede in Abuja.

It further suggested that cow owners should approach banks and other financial institutions for loans to build ranches.

MURIC’s suggestions came in the wake of the discovery that the owner of the cows that strayed into Professor Wole Soyinka’s compound is a Southerner and a Yoruba man.

According to the statement, “We strongly condemn the incident in which a cow strayed into Professor Wole Soyinka’s compound at Kemta Estate, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, 9th February, 2021. It is a desecration of a hallowed space.

“The respected professor needs peace to be able to contribute intellectually (as usual) to the Nigerian debate. Nigeria still needs his rich interventions.

“But the incident has thrown up another dimension in the herdsmen saga.

“For instance, it has hitherto been assumed that all cattles are owned by Northerners and that all herdsmen are from the North. But the truth is beginning to surface. “The owner of the cows that strayed into Professor Wole Soyinka’s compound happened to be a Southerner and a Yoruba. He was identified as Mr. Kazeem Sorinola, an indigene of Ijeun, Abeokuta. This is instructive.

“The movement of cows on our roads as well as in our farms has constituted a serious security breach leading to tension across the country.

“In our search for solutions to the herdsmen imbroglio, MURIC has forwarded two main suggestions within the past two weeks.

“We muted the idea that the Federal Government (FG) should give herders bailout funds to enable them establish ranches.

“Secondly, we suggested that FG should also compensate farmers whose crops were damaged by cows which invaded their farms. We still stand by these suggestions.

“It has now become necessary to add another suggestion. All cow owners in the country should be registered. Let us know who we are dealing with.

“It is becoming glaring that most of the cows we see in the South are owned by Southerners.

“Many important dignitaries in the South own hundreds of cows but they remain silent even in the face of this controversy.

“It has been alleged that some of the cattle owners are retired army generals, leading politicians, traditional rulers, etc, all from the South West, South East and South South.

“FG must set the machinery in motion to unveil the face of the masquerade.

“Nothing stops cow owners from registering their businesses the same way other businesses are registered.

“This will facilitate probity and accountability in cow business. “State governments must enforce the ban on open grazing while cow owners must build their private ranches and stop constituting public nuisance.

“Therefore, our message to Mr. Kazeem Sorinola of Ijeun, Abeokuta, the owner of the cows which forayed into Professor Wole Soyinka’s compound and other cow owners like him is this: ‘Source for funds to build a ranch for your cow. Stop hiding behind the Fulani façade.

“The movement of cows on our roads is a big threat to motorists while the free grazing of cows on our farms is a threat to food security. It impoverishes our farmers.

“Criminal herders also hide under the guise of tending cows to commit atrocities.

“Every cow owner must take responsibility for his herd. Take responsibility for your cows. Go to your bank and get a loan to build a ranch for your cows”, the group advised.

