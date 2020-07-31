Murder of traditional ruler in Benue: Troops arrest criminal gang leader

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Troops of the joint Military operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS, yesterday, reportedly arrested one criminal kingpin and notorious gang leader known as Asaaghar Igye in Zaki Biam, Ukum local government area of Benue State.

Asaaghar Igye was allegedly linked to the recently killing of the district head of Kundav, Chief Awua Alabama who was murdered by gunmen on July 21, 2020 at his residence in Ukum LGA.

Our correspondent gathered that troops of OPWS deployed at Zaki Biam and Jootar in Ukum local government area of Benue State on Thursday morning responded to a distress call from some locals on sighting the gang leader Asaaghar Igye who was earlier linked to an attack and killings in and around Alabar Village in Kundav council ward of the area.

It was further gathered that the troops swiftly mobilized to the area in search of the criminal kingpin, Igye and subsequently arrested him.

A member of Kundav community who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said, the arrested criminal gang leader is already helping the military in providing information that would lead to arrest of other members of his gang before he would be handed over to the police for further investigation.

“It was a thing of joy for our community today to see one of the killers of our district head arrested.

“We are very grateful to OPWS for what they have done for us. They have drastically reduced criminal activities in the Sankara axis of the state. I am appealing to President Buhari to allow the troops to remain in Benue”, he said

When contacted, the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini said he cannot comment on the arrest of the criminal gang leader and referred journalists to the Defense Head Quarters (DHQ) Information Department.

