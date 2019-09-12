Muhammed to oversee Office of Surveyor General of the Federation-Official

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

Surveyor M. K. Muhammed is to oversee the affairs of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) pending the official handing over by Surveyor Ebisintei B. Awudu who until recently held sway as the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGOF).

In a press statement released in Abuja yesterday and signed by Head of Press and Information, OSGOF, Mr. Abu I. Michael noted that an internal circular headed Handing Over with reference number: OSGOF/ADM/HON/90/1, dated 10th September, 2019 and signed by the Director, Human Resource Management, Igbokwe Felix Onyehira, he would superintend the activities of the agency until handover is made.

The statement addressed to all the directors of the OSGOF reads, “I am directed to inform you that in the absence of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Surv. M. K. Muhammed, will oversee the activities of the Office now till the handing over.

Number 2 (b) of a circular with ref. no: SGF/OP/I/S.3/T/39, DATED 28th August, 2019 signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and recently circulated to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Government, also reads, “Pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Directors General,, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions and Government owned Companies, outgoing Chief Executive Officer without any form of discretion, must hand over to the next most senior officer of the establishment as long as the director does not have any pending disciplinary matter”.

The SGF according to the circular explained that some recent issues associated with the implementation of the Circular Ref. No: SGF.50/S.II/C.2/268 of 4th December, 2017, on the end of Tenure Processes for MDAs underscored the need to re=emphasize the content of the circular for strict compliance.

Surveyor Muhammed is the Director of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing.