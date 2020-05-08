Muhammed assumes duty as NEMA boss

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The newly appointed Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd.) has formally assumed duty at the headquarters of the Agency in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by Manzo Ezekiel, Press Officer of the agency.

He said the DG was received on arrival by NEMA directors and later held meeting with the management staff in commencement of duty in the office as the Director General.

The Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammed was a former Chief of Policy and Plans at the Nigerian Airforce before his retirement. A holder of prestigious national and international flying licenses and recipient of several distinguished military service honours, he had also held other operational and strategic positions in the Nigerian Airforce that include the Air Secretary, Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command and Managing Director of Nigerian Airforce Investment.

AVM Muhammed has flown several aircraft types which include: Air Force One (B737 BBJ), Alpha Jet, Gulf Stream 550, Dassault Falcon 900, Citation Jet, L39 ZA and Bulldog 123. His decorations include General Service Star (GSS), Pass Staff College(PSC+) and Fellow Defence College among others.

