Mudassiru resumes as Kaduna CP

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The new Commissioner of Police Kaduna state Command, Abdullahi Mudassiru, has resumed duty.

He took over from the immediate past Commissioner of Police who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Umar M Muri and subsequently posted to Zone 13 Ukpo – Dunukofia Awka in Anambra state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammed Jalige, the new Commissioner of Police hailed from Katsina LGA of Katsina state and a holder of B.Sc degree in Political Science from the prestigious Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.