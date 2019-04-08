MTN launches FibreNet in Abuj

Share This





















MTN launches FibreNet in Abuja

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Mobile Telephone Network (MTN), has launched its latest advanced technology called FibreNet in Abuja.

The FibreNet according to the South African cellular service provider, is more reliable and faster.

Launching the network in CITEC, Airport road, Abuja, the Senior Regional Manager Enterprise Business, Auwal Abdullahi said, FibreNet is many times faster than even the highest-speed copper Internet connections, with options available that range from 5 Mbps to 100 Gbps.

“People using this type of internet will not complain about slow network. FibreNet is faster and reliable. It reduces stress and helps to ease way of business.

“About 60 million people use smartphones in Nigeria for various reasons; and that number stresses the network. But with this new technology, people using it will not experience that problem because it is a highly advanced technology.

“Fiber net is also known as fibre -to-home; it is a cable connection unlike the conventional wiresles mobile connection.”

He explained that fibre is “highly scalable, it is highly resilient and the speed is lways very high. As such Fibrenet is the ability of the fibre to be connected to the individual user in order to provide them internet service.

“Also, with fibre, there is no any form of interference that is what makes it distinctively different”.

On his part, Sharafadeen Mohammed, Senior Manager, Corporate Segment, Enterprise Business, MTN Nigeria, said the 3000 residents of CITEC are assured of reliable and affordable internet.

He said the internet is highly subsidized for its users, adding that there are plans to spread it across the country.