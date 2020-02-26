MSMEs registration program in benefit of Nigerian – katagum

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum has said that the Medium Mass Registration Program (MMRP) undertaken by the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) will benefit and impact positively on the Nigerian populace.

Amb. Katagum made this known during a meeting with members of the SMEDAN Governing Board led by the Chairman, Otunba Femi Pedro, in her office in Abuja.

The Minister applauded the brilliant idea of the introduction of MMRP project, a Medium Mass Registration Program on- line for all Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by SMEDAN, adding that, the on-line program will benefit not only the Federal Government but also the Nigerian populace.

She urged the agency to intensify efforts in ensuring that the benefits outweigh any difficulty in trying to access the portal and promised adequate funding for the agency.

Chairman, governing board of SMEDAN, Otunba Femi Pedro thanked the Minister for granting them audience and he informed her that members of the board were in the Ministry to seek more support for the development of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria.

He said that the on-line program will enable the government to register all Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprise. According to him, “This will help the Federal Government to eradicate poverty in the country as well as achieve the aim of having a data base and current statistics for all registered business in the country just like other developed countries”.

The Chairman therefore solicited the support of the Federal Government to increase the fund allocation to SMEDAN to enable the Agency carries out the on-line project seamlessly as all efforts were being made to ensure that MSMEs commences registration as soon as possible.