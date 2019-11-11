MSMEs clinics strengthen business for operators -Minister

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum has said that the MSMEs clinic under the present administration has strengthened and deepened the one- stop shop for business owners and operators in the country.

In a statement signed by Assistant Director Information, Mrs. Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa said, the Minister disclosed this in her address at the 25th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises clinic in Asaba, Delta State on Thursday.

She explained that experiences gathered from MSME clinics have been useful towards strengthening and deepening the one-stop shop for MSMEs across the country.

She said “Some of the lessons learnt from previous MSME clinics led by His Excellency the Vice President, include the need for agencies such as the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reduce registration fees and process timelines, which have been successfully implemented by these agencies”.

The Minister stated that MSMEs clinics were aimed at creating a platform where enterprise challenges are identified and solutions proffered by a multi-disciplinary team of experts from various agencies statutorily saddled with MSMEs development.

She said: “The MSMEs Clinics is part of the present administration’s specific initiatives that targets support for the MSMEs sector in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President have substantially progressed towards creating the much needed awareness and support for the sector. The MSMEs is a key component in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the National Enterprise Development Programme (NEDEP), both prioritizing government’s business support initiatives that provide diagnostic and business improvement advice to pre-starts, start-ups, and other existing businesses to help them thrive and grow”.

“Over the next two days, business owners and operators in the MSMEs space will be engaged by regulators and business advisory experts ranging from entrepreneurship, skill development, finance quality and standards on how to facilitate and grow their businesses and enterprises. Apart from access to expert advice and cost-effective real time solutions to enterprise challenges, this clinic is quite distinctive from the norm as it aims at institutionalizing a culture of responsive and supportive services to MSMEs, resulting in improved ease of doing business”.

The Minister expressed optimism that the outcome of the event would also provide information and data, which would assist government in deepening the MSMEs policy framework which was being reviewed.

Amb. Katagum lauded the federal government for its continued commitment and passion towards energizing the MSMEs in Nigeria to the path of inclusive growth and sustainable development, adding that, the MSMEs Clinic would provide a single point of access to improve long-term potential for inclusive growth for businesses to achieve success with special focus on youths and women as economic actors of change.