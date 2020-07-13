Mourinho continues dominance over Arsenal in Spurs

Share This





















Jose Mourinho continued his dominance over Arsenal following Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 comeback home win in yesterday’s North London derby.

The win means Mourinho has not lost to Arsenal in 10 Premier League home games, recording six wins and four draws.

Alexander Lacazette opened scoring for Arsenal before goals from Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld late in the game, sealed the win for Spurs.

Spurs are now unbeaten in their last six home league games against Arsenal (four wins, two draws).

Also, Arsenal have not won any of their last 27 league away games against ‘big six’ sides, with their last victory coming against Manchester City in 2015.

Sunday’s win took Spurs above Arsenal in eight position on 52 points while their city rivals are in ninth spot and have 50 points.

Lacazette opened the scoring on 16 minutes from the edge of the area with a superb strike that found the top corner.

But three minutes after Arsenal’s goal Spurs equalised as Son pounced on a mix-up in the Arsenal defence to level immediately.

And in the 81st minute Alderweireld then rose highest to head Son’s corner beyond Emiliano Martinez in goal for Arsenal.

