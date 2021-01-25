Motorcycle rider attempts suicide after killing lover over alleged infidelity in Delta

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

A 43 year old motorcycle rider in Oghara town in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State identified as Happy Majekwo at the weekend allegedly murdered his lover girl,Orhie Everusi over infidelity suspicion.

Sources said Happy currently in the police net in the area, had been motorcycle rider in Oghara town close to seven years and had not been married to one woman, rather sleeps around with different women before the bubble burst.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya who confirmed the incident to our reporter on phone said the suspect was arrested by the police detectives attached to Oghara Police Division who acted on intelligence gathering to uncover the body of the victim in the bush.

She said “The Police acted on intelligence gathering to have uncovered the body of the victim in the bush after the motorcycle rider boyfriend had allegedly killed her.

Although, the suspect has confessed to the crime but investigation is ongoing. The suspect attempted to commit suicide by drinking sniper, the police rescued him from the act and he was said to have taken a little dose of the poisonous substance before he was stopped by the police and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

After gaining consciousness,he was interrogated and he confessed to his sins and took the police to where the victim was buried by him inside the bush.

The suspect hails from Ogharefe Community and had been moved to the state CID Cell for further investigation.

