Mother, 3 kids, 8 others die in auto crash in Benue

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Twelve people yesterday morning died in an auto crash along Otukpo-Adoka road in Benue State.

According to eyewitness, the accident which occurred around 10:45am involved an articulated truck and an Abuja bound commercial vehicle.

The eyewitness said that the accident happened at Ogodumu along Otukpo- Adoka road within Benue State.

According to the eyewtness who simply identified himself as Ameh, said that the articulated truck lost control and rammed into a fully loaded bus going to Abuja and killed 12 people.

Ameh said no one knows where the bus was coming from.

“Among the deceased, were a mother and her three kids, between the ages of three, five and seven who were traveling in the bus.

“Only few persons survived in the accident”, he said.

When contacted, the State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mohammed Suleiman who confirmed the accident said that 12 people were killed and six others injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...