More than 26,000 babies born on New Year day in Nigeria -UNICEF

An estimated 26,039 babies will be born in Nigeria on New Year’s Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday.

UNICEF’s Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins said in a statement reaching Xinhua in Lagos that Nigerian babies would account for almost 7 percent of the estimated 392,078 babies to be born on New Year’s Day globally. Hawkins said this figure is the third highest number of babies in the world, after India with 67,385; and China with 46,299. “As we start each new year, we are reminded of the potential of each and every Nigerian child embarking on her or his life’s journey if only they are given that chance to survive and thrive,” he said. The representative said for millions of newborns around the world, including in Nigeria, the day of their birth was far less auspicious, and sadly was often their last.

According to him, 2.5 million newborns died in just their first month of life around the world in 2018; about a third of them on the first day of life.”In Nigeria, this was 318,522 deaths; among those children, most died from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis,” he said. (Xinhua)