Monguno Vs Kyari: Address the nation now, PDP tells Buhari

Share This





















• Why President hasn’t sacked service chiefs, by SGF

• As Aso Rock director is murdered in Abuja home

By Lateef Ibrahim, Ese Awhotu and Lawrence Olaoye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end his silence and personally address the nation, without any further delay, on the command crisis allegedly rocking the presidency, in which strange elements have been exposed as having taken over critical issues of governance, including security matters.

This is just as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha yesterday gave reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari has not yielded to public outcry to sack service chiefs.

The PDP made the call in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party said that Nigerians have become apprehensive that the Presidency had remained mute in the face of revelations of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, that Presidential responsibilities, including presiding over very sensitive security matters, have been taken over by the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who now functions as a defacto President.

The PDP, in the statement said, “In his petition, Gen. Monguno raised salient issues concerning the state of security as well as internal factors in the presidency frustrating the fight against insurgency and acts of violence ravaging our country.

“The party invites Nigerians to note that any President, who is on top of issues of governance, and who has not relinquished his duties, would have immediately addressed the nation on such an issue of urgent national importance.

“The PDP laments that President Buhari’s taciturn posturing in the face of a command crisis is worsening our already perilous security situation and further validates global apprehensions that Mr. President has become overwhelmed by the demands of his office and completely abdicated his duties to a cabal.

“It is indeed distressing to the nation that the situation threatens our national stability and could heighten anxieties in the security hierarchy regarding whose orders to obey”, it said.

The PDP insisted that Mr. President holds it as a duty to Nigerians to personally speak on the situation immediately as “our nation is undergoing an insecurity situation that is unknown to our national history”.

“The PDP, as a party, has the interest of our nation at heart, has the responsibility to invite Mr. President to address Nigerians on this matter”, it added.

The leading opposition party therefore counseled the Buhari Presidency not to attempt to use the decoy of silence to sweep such issue of grave national concern under the carpet, as such could compound the security situation in the country.

Elsewhere, the SGF said there were due processes to be followed in the disengagement of security chiefs.

Boss Mustapha who spoke at the public presentation of a book entitled ‘CAN, Religion and Power in Nigeria’ written by a former General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samuel Salifu at the National Christian Centre in Abuja yesterday, said” You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes will be followed.

He added that, “You don’t just wake up and say, sack people, it doesn’t happen like that.”

The SGF explained that Nigeria is currently facing a very difficult time and therefore everybody needs to be on board to fight the battle of securing the nation, protecting lives and property and ensuring that every Nigerian has the opportunity to live a prosperous life.

“ We need synergy within the intelligence community, within the military formations that will help fight this war. We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions.Who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation,” he further said.

“At this moment, we need everybody to be on the same page, I think that should be our main focus.”

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, has described the killing of Ms. Laetitia Naankang Dagan, Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.”

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Mr. Attah Esa, Deputy Director Information, Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit that

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death.”

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation.”

Arabi expressed confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

47-year Ms. Dagan from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.

The Permanent Secretary prayed God Almighty to comfort Ms. Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.