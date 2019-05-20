Monarchs call for law against open defecation

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Traditional and religious leaders in Kaduna State have called for the enactment of a law against open defecation.

The monarchs made the call yesterday in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the State during an Open Defecation Free (ODF) sensitization meeting for Traditional and Religious Leaders” organized byUnited Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

They unanimously agreed that the best way to easily attain ODF is for government to help them with enabling laws to enforce the campaign calling on the Local Government Council to provide them with laws to back their enforcement.

One of the traditional leaders, Barnabas Samaila, District Head of Asso in Jema’a LGA, said the law has become imperative because there is a level traditional leaders can go when it comes to penalizing their subjects.

“It is important that the Local Government comes up with a law because sometimes we do have problems with our people in times of enforcement, some will tell you that there is no law that gives you that power. That is why we need those laws.” He added.

According to him, there was a time he gave an order to every household in his district to make sure they have at least ‘a pit toilet’ in their houses, few of them did and others disobeyed, saying with “a law, there will backing for whatever action that will be taken.”

Reacting to the traditional and religious leaders demand, Chairman Zango-Kataf LGA, Dr. Elias Manza, assured that the LGAs will not waste time in ensuring that such laws are put in place in a very short time.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of Jema’a LGA, Mr. Mgboni Micah Digah, who noted that open defecation has really affected the people especially those in the rural areas, due to their ignorance, said the time has come for Local Governments to take responsibility of sensitizing the people to make it known that it is not healthy for their lives.

On her part, Theresa Pamma, the WASH Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office , pledged UNICEF support for the review of the LGAs bye-laws.