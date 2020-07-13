Monarch urges Nigerians to follow safety measures on COVID-19

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Chairman of Yoruba Council of traditional Obas and Chiefs, Ambassador Muhammad Arigbabuwo has called on Nigerians to follow the safety measures put in place to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Monarch stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The royal father who was reacting to the death of Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state who died from Coronavirus complications, said the number of people dying from in the country is becoming worrisome.

He commiserated with the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the government and people of Kwara state and Ilorin Emirates Council over the demise of the late Chief of staff.

The monarch described the deceased as a childhood friend, a trusted ally, seasoned industrialist and compassionate politician whose contributions to the state would not be forgotten in a hurry.

“I commiserate with the widow of late Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, his immediate family, the Ilorin Emirate, government and people of Kwara State especially, His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the great loss.

“Late Aminu Logun’s simplicity, honesty, humility and excellence will remain evergreen in our memories.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljanatul firdaos.”

The monarch therefore urged the immediate and extended families as well as close allies to find solace in the fact that the late Chief of Staff lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation with tremendous contributions to the nation building process during his lifetime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...