Monarch condoles people of Jere over deceased emir.

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Chairman of Yoruba Council of Chiefs and Obas, Ambassador Muhammad Arigdabuwo has condoled the people of Jere Emirate and the people of Kaduna State over the death of the traditional ruler of the Emirate Dr Sa’ad Usman.

He stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The Monarch urged the people of Kaduna State, especially those of Jere Kingdom, to take solace in the fact that the departed Emir of Jere Kingdom, Dr Sa’ad Usman, left good works to his memory.

The Royal Father, in a condolence message to the government and people of Kaduna State, said he knew that his wise contributions would be sorely missed.

“I condole with government and people of Kaduna State over the passing of Emir of Jere, Dr Sa’ad Usman, urging them to find solace in his good works during his sojourn on earth, particularly for indigenes.

“ I commiserates with family members, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, who served the country extensively as a public servant, including working as Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State.

“ I joins the Kaduna Traditional Council in mourning the deceased, knowing that his wise contributions will be sorely missed.

“He prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind,” the statement said.