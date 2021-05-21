Modular Refineries: Stakeholders tasks NASS on quick passage of PIB

Stakeholders for the realisation of mainstreaming modular refineries operators have urged the National Assembly to work towards ensuring legal backing for the mainstreaming of modular Refineries into the nation’s economy.

They made the call in a communiqué after a seminar on seamless integration of mini and modular refineries into the nation’s economy, in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed by the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang and others.

They urged the legislature to expedite action on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before it, to ensure seamless integration of mini and modular refineries into the nation’s economy.

The stakeholders also called for the establishment of a Committee, to be headed by the Vice President, for the realisation of mainstreaming modular Refineries.

They also advocated the deployment of security funds for the establishment of the modular Refineries, to create more job opportunities.

They further said that the Federal Government should continually create the platform to engage with the mini (illegal) refiners, with the aim to mainstreaming them into the formal processes.

They agreed that upon successful formalisation of the mini refineries, part of the funds budgeted for security agencies and pipeline protection, could be applied in setting up small-scale mini/modular refineries.

According to them, the integrated practitioners would now be employed to refine for the nation.

They also suggested that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources should establish a desk under the relevant department (Midstream Department) for modular and mini refiners’ operations.

The development of a framework to organise the mini refinery operators into legal operations as it is obtained in the Mining Sector among others was also suggested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar was organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang.

It was in collaboration with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies. (NAN)