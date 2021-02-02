Miyetti Allah accuses Vigilante for killing 80 of members in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

National Deputy President Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN Alhaji Usaini Yusuf Bosso alleged that eighty fulanis in Niger state have been killed in several attacks by some members of vigilante group.

He stated this at an interactive session between security agencies and fulanis to chart a way forward for peace in Minna.

Yusuf Bosso accused members of vigilante group from Zuru Kebbi state of sneaking to Niger state to kill and in some cases slaughter their innocent fulani members at home.

According to him, there is need for both the Federal and Niger state government to act fast to reduce the increasing number of fulani herdsmen from moving out of Niger state to Central Africa Republic CAR in search of settlements and greener pastures.

Representatives of both Commander 31 Artillery Brigade Minna Commissioner of Police and Director Department of State Security Service in their separate remarks stressed the need for collective efforts by all and sundry for the fight against insecurity to succeed in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...