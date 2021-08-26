Minority Reps decry attack on NDA, others

By Christiana Ekpa

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives said it is alarmed by escalated acts of terrorism and bandits attacks across the country and particularly the Monday’s invasion of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) resulting in the killing and abduction of military officers.

The Minority Caucus in a statement by its Leader Hon. Ndudi Elumelu noted that the heightened attacks on military formations and mindless killings and maiming of innocent Nigerians by bandits and terrorists in various parts of the country, despite the assurances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is worrisome.

He said, “It is lamentable that hardly a day passes without the nation being jolted by reports of gruesome mass killings, abductions, arson and mindless plundering by terrorists and bandits who are now freely operating on our highways, schools and communities in various parts of the country.

“The situation has become extremely horrifying in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Benue, Borno, Niger and other states across our nation where killers and kidnappers are now having a field day raiding communities and killing our compatriots.

“Yesterday night, 35 Nigerians were reportedly massacred in Yelwan Zangam in Jos, Plateau state, barely a week after innocent travelers were ambushed and brutally murdered in the state.

“Our caucus is distressed that every day, families are deprived of their breadwinners, scores of children are orphaned, wives are turned to widows, husbands turned to widowers, parents are made to bury their children hacked down in their prime, with others languishing in their captors’ dens and family source of livelihood destroyed.

“The minority caucus, after extensive considerations demands an immediate and decisive action by APC-led Federal Government to check the ugly trend and save our nation from collapse.