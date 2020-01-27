Ministry gets foundation’s loyalty for DEEL initiative

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has scored another partner for his DEEL initiative as the MTN Foundation has indicated interest in supporting the ministry’s effort to increase investment in the Nigerian youth.

At a meeting with the foundation’s management in Abuja, the minister explained that focus has moved from empowerment programmes to actual investment in the youth for which several partners have signed up to support the ministry in achieving the goals of the DEEL Initiative.

The Minister emphasized the importance of Public Private Partnerships and sought the collaboration of the foundation in actualizing the mandate of the Ministry.

While urging the representatives to take a tour round the stadium he said, he asked the foundation to prevail on its business arm to tap into the Adoption Campaign.

He said, “I urge this team to spare 15 minutes and take a walk around and see that the nation has a gem in the Moshood Abiola Stadium. It can be compared to any in the world.”

The Minister also explained how sport is now being treated as a business while expressing administration’s commitment to evolve a sustainable business model.

“We are about trying to create a sustainable model that can transform sports into a business. Our sports right now is just recreation, elsewhere sports is business. Other countries that do not have as up to our population have turned sports into a business”.

He also harped on the need to prepare the youth for leadership today to equip them for tomorrow.

He called on the foundation to join other organizations that are already working with the Ministry as strategic implementation partners to deliver her mandate.

The DEEL initiative of the Ministry is aimed at Youth Development which represents; D – Digital Skills Acquisition, E- Entrepreneurship, E- Employability, L- Leadership.