Ministry Environment donates 5m seedlings to NDA

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Federal Ministry of Environment is to assist the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) with over 5 million seedlings of various species, as part of efforts to meet President Muhammadu Buhari’s target of planting 25million trees in within the year 2020, to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country.

A statement signed by Saghir el Mohammed Director Press(FMENV) said the Minister of Environment, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, made this known when he received a delegation of NDA’s top management led by its Commandant, Maj. Gen. Jamilu Shirham, recently.

“In line with Military protocols of immediate effect, I am directing the Forestry Department to commence the release of the five million tree seedlings to the prestigious military academy within the next 72hours”, the Minister emphasized.

Dr. Abubakar also assured that the Ministry is willing and ready to partner and collaborate with NDA in the area of effective waste management, among others.

According to the Minister, even though Nigeria is battling with Coronavirus, climate change issues are still far worse than COVID-19.

He said that long after coronavirus might have gone, there will still be climate change issues.

Dr. Abubakar further noted that the Environment Ministry has been taken very proactive measures in waste management and particularly, recycling.

