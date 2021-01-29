Ministry constructs 43 roads in tertiary institutions – Fashola

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is currently providing road intervention projects within 43 tertiary institutions in the country.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing disclosed this yesterdayat the commissioning of a two kilometer road at Federal University Dutsinma.

Fashola represented by the Federal Controller, Works and Housing, Katsina State, Mr Babagoni Tahir, said 29 of the road projects had already been completed.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways that has reached the schools,” he said.

He revealed that the road projects would assist to to enhance the quality of education to be impacted to the students in those institutions of higher learning.

“It is undebatable that the quality of education also depends on the infrastructure and the learning environment”.

The minister added that, government would continue to provide such intervention in its tertiary institutions for the development of the education sector.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of FUDMA, Prof. Armayau Bichi, commended the ministry for selecting the university among the beneficiaries of the project.

Bichi however appealed to the ministry to construct a10 kilometre road at the main campus of the university to enhance teaching and learning.

