Ministerial slot: FCT indigenes write Buhari, seek inclusion

By Paul Efiong,Abuja

Natives of the Federal Capital Territory under the auspices of Greater Gbagyi Development Initiative (GG-DIN) said it has again written President Muhammed Buhari over lack of representation in the ministerial list.

Speaking with our reporter, weekend in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Prince Gbaiza J Gimba said their decision to write the President was because they had no visible presents in his ministerial list and his government at large.

‘’We have written several letters to the President and the current 9th Senate against the backdrop of the fact that the government in power has consistently refused to carry us along in the governance process, the recently released and confirmed Ministerial appointees from the presidency has refused to recognised us. That was why we wrote series of letter to the President and to the Seats president to disregard and nullifies them, until original indigenes of FCT are captured in view of the fact that we have made sacrifices more than any other tribes and section of this country. We have disowned our land, our assets and many other vital things for the survival of this country and the citing of federal capital territory in our domain’’.

Prince Gimba further used the opportunity to appeal to his supporters and followers within and outside the FCT to remain calm and law abiding as they are contemplating on further move that will make FG to act on their demands.

The youth coordinator also described the federal government action of not giving them a listening ear in order to address their demand as unconstitutional claimed that a court of competent jurisdiction in Abuja had earlier ruled in a landmark judgment before it that FCT should be treated as a state of its own.

He lamented that despite government repeated claim in obeying rule of law as well as high regards to human right and dignity, FCT indigenes have been wallowing in abject poverty as a result of negligence by the government in power.

Gimba had informed this medium that in another court verdict, an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the government to compensate FCT indamine as well as offers them ministerial slots.

It would be recalled that FCT natives had recently issued the federal government a two days ultimatums to end insecurity problem in the FCT and that they might be forced to deal with the issue their own way if nothing is done about rioting, insecurity, violence in the city.