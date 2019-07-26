Ministerial screening: Nasarawa nominee canvases for Al-Makura model in tackling insecurity

Share This





















By Musa Adamu and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Barr Muhammad H. Abdullahi, a ministerial nominee representing Nasarawa state, has advocated for the adoption of Sen Tanko Al-Makura”s model in addressing insecurity in the country.

Speaking when he appeared before the Senate for his screening and confirmation hearing, Barr Abdullahi said their experiences as part of government functionaries in Nasarawa state showed that every security challenge was routed in the locality.

He said being a locally -bred challenge, involving community leaders, youth and other stakeholders in addressing the menace ensured that lasting and not just superficial, solution to insecurity in the state.

He said: “when farmers- headers crisis tried to rare its ugly head in the state, under the leadership of then Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, we sought for the solution from the root of the problem which is the community. We did not behave as people who knew it all but involved those who should know where the problem was coming from.

“We involved the community leaders, the youth who are mostly the foot soldiers deployed for trouble making and other stakeholders to work with the security agents. And this is largely what accounted for the immediate and lasting solution we had in respect to farmers- hearers crisis. And against this backdrop, I want to recommend that the Al-Makura’s model be looked into for possible adoption.”

When asked what he would do differently if posted to the ministry of women and youth affairs, Barr Abdullahi, who is the immediate past Secretary to government of Nasarawa state, said the only way to make good use of the energy of the youth was to engage them meaningfully.

According to him, since it is settled that “an idle mind is a devil workshop” his preoccupation as the man at the helm of affairs in the ministry will be to evolve strategy at providing work for the youth.

On women, Barr Abdullahi said working with the office of the First Lady, he would evolve programme aimed at providing soft loan to the widow and generally help vulnerable women to be useful to themselves and the nation.

“If I am sent to the ministry of women and youth affairs I will work for the domestication of Beijing declaration, empower vulnerable women and the widows while working hand in hand with the first Lady.”

Asked to comment on how to better position the Nigeria’s corporate world, Barr Abdullahi said there was the need to strengthen the nation’s corporate governance rules to measure up to the global threshold.

He said since the days of believing that some corporate behemoth were too big to fail with the 2008 global meltdown, it was imperative to ensure that the supervising agencies were alive to their duties so forestall a repeat of the economic downturn.