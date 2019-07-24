Ministerial list: Ogbe, Danbazzau, Dan Ali, Dalung out, Saraki, Keyamo, Akpabio in

Share This





















As Senate screens nominees today

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The president appointed a total of 43 ministers from the 36 states and Abuja.

Among the appointees are former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, Senior lawyer Festus Keyamo, Gbemisola Saraki, ex-Benue governor George Akume and 39 other nominees.

Some of the former ministers not reappointed are Audu Ogbeh (Benue State), Abdulrahaman Dambazau (Kano State), Mansur Dan Ali (Zamfara State). Solomon Dalung (Plateau State), Okechukwu Enelamah (Abia State), Udoma Udo Udoma (Akwa Ibom State), Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa State) and Usani Uguru (Cross River State).

Others are Ibe Kachikwu (Delta State), Anthony Anwuka (Imo State), Stephen Ocheni (Kogi State), Abubakar Bawa Bwari (Niger State), Cladius Omoleye Daramola (Ondo State) Isaac Adewole (Osun State), Adebayo Shittu (Oyo State ) and Aisha Abubakar (Sokoto State).

The president also retained Babatunde Fashola, Chris Ngige and a few other returnee ministers.

This is as the Senate will today commence screening of 43 ministerial nominees after shelving recess to conduct the exercise.

The Chairman of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, Adedayo Adeyeye said the recess will now commence on Friday, August 2nd following the one week period for the recess.

However, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while hinting his colleagues that the list is out, said, “In view of the urgency of the assignment at hand, distinguished colleagues please be prepared with your questions for screening of the ministerial nominees from Wednesday this week.

“As a result of the assignment, all other legislative activities should be suspended from tomorrow (Wednesday) to face the screening exercise squarely”, he said.

Those in the list are: Dr Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Muhammad Musa Bello (Adamawa), Sen Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Sharon Ikeazo (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Amb and Mariam Katagum (Bauchi).

Others are: Timipre Silva (Bayelsa), Sen. George Akume (Benue), Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Goddy Jedi Agba (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), . Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Clement Anade Agba (Edo), Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti) and Geofery Oyeanma (Enugu).

Also in the list are: Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami (Gombe), Emeka Nwajuba (Imo), ENG. Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna), Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna), Sabo Nanono (Kano), Maj Gen. Bashir Magashi (Kano) and Hadi Sirika (Katsina).

The list also included: Abubarkar Malami (Kebbi), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), Sen. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa).

Others are: Amb. Zubairu Dada (Niger), Olamilekan Adegbiti (Ogun), Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Ogun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Mohammed Maigari Dangadi (Sokoto), Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba), . Abubakar B. Aliyu (Yobe) and . Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara).

While each of the 36 states in line with constitutional provisions, has one nominee; seven out of them have two nominees, including Anambra, Bauchi, Edo, Kaduna, Kwara, Lagos and Kano.

Analysis of the list indicates that 11 of the ministers who worked for President Muhammadu Buhari during his first term were reappointed, including: Rotimi Amaechi from Rivers State, Lai Mohammed from Kwara State, Ogbonnaya Onu from Ebonyi State , Babatunde Fashola from Lagos State and Abubakar Malami from Kebbi State.

Others are: Zainab Ahmed from Kaduna, Adamu Adamu from Bauchi, Geoffrey Onyeama from Enugu State, Hadi Sirika from Katsina State, Mohammed Bello from Adamawa State and Dr Chris Ngige from Anambra State. Also, the list has seven females.