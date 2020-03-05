Minister tasks agencies to develop infrastructure for optimal performance

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Richard Adeniyi Adebayo has said that, the only way policy objectives of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be achieved in the Next Level Agenda is only if, all relevant Agencies tried to put in place the necessary infrastructure for the effective performance of their activities.

Adebayo made this known while commissioning the E- Library, Central Store as well as Class Room Blocks built by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), headquarters in Jos, Plateau State recently.

He explained that, an Institution like ITF whose mandate when properly executed will result to job creation, a cardinal aim of this Government, it is clear that they must be focused in delivering on the said mandate “ it is for this reason that the Library is built as well as other projects we are here to commission today”.

He said, as a learning and Development Institution, the need for modern Library such as this cannot be over emphasized, as the saying goes “ Knowledge is Power” therefore, this Library will enhance the staff to effectively carry out the mandate of equipping Nigerians with requisite Skills for employability and entrepreneurship, Adebayo added.

The Minister, congratulated the management of ITF for the Provision of these fertilities as they will go a long way in ensuring that ITF continues to play a vital role in achieving the Policies of the Present Administration, as he assured them that the federal government will continue to put in place policies that will ensure organisations like this whose activities has direct impact on Nigerians thrives.

He further said, “in all society where organisations with similar Mandate such as ITF was used as vehicle for jobs and wealth creation, the cooperation of all Stakeholders was crucial. It is in this light, “I therefore, call on all States Government, non-governmental organisations, the organised Private sector, faith based Organisations, and Private Individuals to collaborate with ITF to carry out its mandate.”

Adebayo, also acknowledged the present of the Plateau Governor and the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Mr. Simon Bako Lalong , as he congratulated and commended the Governor for the wonderful job he is doing as a governor of the State.

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, Commended the Management of ITF for a giant thrive it has recorded under the current Leadership of Governing Council particularly the Director General, Joseph N. Ari. KSM, KSS, who has refocused the Organisation to respond to the needs of Nigerians for Entrepreneurship and product ability.

According to him, the efforts of the Director General led to the empowerment of thousands of Nigerian Youth with different skills for entrepreneurship and employability in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy on poverty eradication and wealth creation.

Earlier, similar Projects executed by Industrial Training Fund (ITF) were commissioned in Lagos by the Minister, Kano and Katsina States by the Minister of State, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, respectively