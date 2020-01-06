Minister sympathizes with victims of Oyo market fire

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has expressed sadness over the devastating fire that gutted the ancient Akesan Market in Oyo town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The minister on his Twitter handle yesterday said, “The news of the inferno that destroyed the popular Akesan Ancient market in Oyo just got to me. I am deeply saddened by this disaster so early in the year and extend my condolences to all those affected. I will visit shortly and work with the State government to bring relief”.

While sending condolences and sharing in their loss, the Minister stated that the importance and purpose of Akesan Market as a major market with huge economic impact in Oyo state and Nigeria at large cannot be overemphasized.

He noted that the fire “is indeed a great disaster”.

He promised that he would visit the scene of the fire shortly and work with the Oyo State government to bring relief to the victims.