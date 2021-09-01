Minister pledges support for youth peace, security action plan

By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has pledged support to the actualization of affirmation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Youth, Peace and Security (YPS).

Dare made this known in Abuja Friday in his address on the occasion of National Action Plan Meeting on Youth Peace and Security organized by Nigeria Coalition on Youth and Security in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR).

Dare who was represented by the Director, Network and Social Moblization of the Ministry, Mrs. Amina Dauran said the work of domesticating and implementing the NAP-YPS has just begun noting this is the time to close ranks and mobilize efforts and resources to move to the next level.

He assured of the ministry’s utmost support in the actualization of the NAP-YPS and Its implementation with youth n the driver’s seat.

“In this regard, my Ministry collaborated with some of our foremost stakeholders: The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), The Centre for Sustainable Development and Education in Africa (CSDEA), Technoworld Community Foundation (TCF) and a host of other stakeholders to domesticate and implement the UN Resolution in Nigeria.

“May, I please inform you also that conferences, workshops and consultation meetings towards development of the National Action Plan (NAP-YPS) were held with stakeholders from across the divides of the country.

“Stakeholders that made valuable contributions to the process cuts across MDAs, CSOs, UN Agencies, International Development Partners, the Diplomatic Missions, the Military and other security agencies. Others are the Media, Tiers of government, youth groups and organizations.

“My distinguished stakeholders, while you listen with rapt attention, let me inform, that the need for a qualitative NAP-YPS necessitated wider consultations and this led to two (2) Regional Consultation martings In Bauchi and Ibadan for the Northern and Southern parts of the country on the 23™ and 26” November, 2020 respectively” he stated.

Also speaking, Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) Bakut tswah Bakut informed the process has been herculean and painstaking, making them comparing notes with countries like Finland and enlarging the working group from time to time to meet up with specifics and details.

“Today therefore is a remarkable day for Nigeria because the draft NAP on YPS will be subjected to affirmation by delegations from youth groups, civil society, government agencies and other critical stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory. “By this, Nigeria will again be one of the first nations to come up with this national framework on Youths, Peace and Security.

“IPCR is therefore happy to have driven this process to this level and handed over to the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to take the driver’s seat, considering that they have the mandate on youth development in the country” he said.