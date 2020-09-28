Minister inaugurates 9th Board of Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has inaugurated 9th Board of Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria.

A statement issued yesterday by Abdullahi U. Alkali, said the (15) member Board was inaugurated for a second and final term in office.

The statement said has Murtala Muhammad Aliyu will serve as its President.

The Minister in his inaugural speech tagged the 9th Board as the Diamond Jubilee Board since the inauguration of the Board coincide with the 60th year independence celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is keen on improving and renewing the stock of the country’s aging and insufficient infrastructure, and that professionals in the built industry such as the Quantity Surveyors are the frontline operators the Federal Government need to achieve this objective.

He further pledged the unrelenting support of the Ministry to the Board and its legitimate activities.

