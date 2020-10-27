Minister disagrees with Gov. Ortom on implementation of 2014 Confab Report

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Sen. George Akume has disagreed with Governor Samuel Ortom on the need to dust the 2014 National Conference report as panacea to restructuring the country.

Sen. Akume who represented the Presidency said succinctly at the Presidential Stakeholders’ meeting held at Benue Government House, Makurdi, that the Confab report cannot be relied upon as it defiled equality in representation, adding that most of delegates were merely hand picked.

“The report cannot be relied upon. It cannot be implemented because the representation was lopsided. The number of delegates from the Eastern part of the country out numbered those from the North. I was at the National Assembly at that time but did not know those who represented me. They were merely hand picked without my knowledge”,Sen. Akume fumed.

Sen. Akume also, kicked against the resort to parliamentary system of government as proposed by Ortom, maintaining each country has its peculiarities in it system of governance.

“That us why American system of governance is different from United Kingdom. Every country Adopt the system of governance peculiar to it environment”, he said.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom has hinged the problem confronting the country to refusal to restructure every sector of the country.

According to him, there is need to restructure the EFCC, ICPC, fiscal policy, relationship between Federal, State and local government, revenue generation and distribution as well as the current presidential system.

“If the democratic government is not working as it is expensive, can we resort to parliamentary system? We should dust the 2014 confab report under the Goodluck Jonathan administration and implement it”, Ortom advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...