Minister congratulates Anyanacho for Olympic qualification after 16 years

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has applauded Elizabeth Anyanacho, who is the first female to qualify for Taekwondo in 16 years and second female ever Taekwondo Olympian.

The Minister also reiterated the need to catch athletes at a very young age considering the fact that Anyanacho, who has been part of an active high performance taekwondo program aimed at producing international champions and Olympians, started Taekwondo at age 15 and is making history at 20 as the second female to fly the Green-White-Green flag in the Olympics since Athens 2004.

Elizabeth Anyanacho, a 300 level student of Statistics at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, is the current national champion and the 2019 All African Games medalist.