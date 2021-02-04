Minister applauds Buhari for approval of Ayede Polytechnic, Ogbomosho

Share This





















By Albert Akota

Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr. Sunday has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic at Ayede, Ogbomosho with a take off grant of 2 Billion Naira.

According to the Minister, “The approval of the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa,Ogbomoso in Oyo State with a release of 2billion naira for take off by Mr. President.

“This development is a realization of a long held dream to have the presence of a Federal institution in our historic town.

