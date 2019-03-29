Minimum wage not in best interest of Nigerian workers -Senator-elect

Share This





















From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

The Senator – elect of Kwara South Senatorial District, Architect Lola Asiru has lamented that the new minimum wage will not be in the best interest of Nigerian workers.

Speaking to journalists at his Offa country home, Architect Lola Asiru said that ripple effect of the salary will have most likely have some negative effect on Nigerians rather than be a blessing.

He said that prices will sky rocket and those who do not earn minimum wage will bear the brunt of the various increment in prices of goods in the market aside the fact that employers of labour in the private may have to close shop if forced to comply with the new minimum wage.

The Senator – Elect added that he would not be surprised if states have to right size their work force so that they can have only staff required for the work on their pay roll.

He said that Kwara State government would likely be a part of states to comply with the payment of the minimum wage since it is a constitutional issue but it should also be expected that the government might have to right size its work force adding that most states cannot afford the new wage for six months into the new regime.

Lola Asiru, however, assured Kwarans of better economic growth and Infrastructural development by the in-coming administration.