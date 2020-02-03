Minimum wage: Niger NLC begins indefinite strike Tuesday

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger State Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC has directed civil servants in the state to proceed on an indefinite strike from today.

According to a statement Monday, this followed the expiration of twenty one day ultimatum given to the state government by organised labour in Niger State.

Consequently, the directive was contained in a statement signed by state Chairman of NLC Comrade Yakubu Garba as well as that of Trade Union Congress Comrade Tanimu Yunusa and made available to journalists Monday in Minna.

It stated that the strike shall be comprehensive and will remain in force until Niger State government addresses all lingering issues.

They include immediate implementation of thirty thousand naira National Minimum Wage its consequential adjustment in addition to acrued arrears to all category of workers in both the state and local government areas.

Others are demonstration of clear commitment to pension policy and administration as well as the recuperating of funds allegedly embezzled by previous administration and resumption for twenty nineteen payment of all outstanding annual leave grants.

The statement advised all civil servants to be law abiding it also directed its members to remain at home to await further directive from the organized labour.