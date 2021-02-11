Military wants stakeholders’ collaboration to curb insurgency

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military has asked stakeholders in the country to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, speaking to journalists on the current changes, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator,

Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the support became necessary in line with the reorganization of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the appointment of new service chiefs.

He added that the operations of the Armed Forces is equally being reorganized to tackle the security challenges in the country effectively.

“In this regard, the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff(GSS) commenced action at all levels. These include carrying out strategic, administrative, operational and logistics adjustments, changes and reviews, to improve the security situation in the Country.”

He said, support from all stakeholders will spur the troops to do more in curbing insurgency in the country.

