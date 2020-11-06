Military, vigilante dismantle 3 illegal refineries in Rivers, arrest 5 cultists in Delta

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and immobilized 3 illegal refineries containing 7 boilers, 2 reservoirs and 2 tanks loaded with illegally refined oil products around Orutoru in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operations took place from 30th October to 4th November, 2020.

operations which were in conjunction with local vigilante also led to the arrest of 5 suspected cultists at Jesse Community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Delta Safe while on patrol arrested a suspected armed robber with locally made pistol at Igbudu Market in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“In another development, Operation Calm Water II and Operation Swift Response have continued to record more successes. Between 30 October and 3 November 2020, Forward Operating Base Ibaka gunboats while on routine patrol around Utan Iyata intercepted and arrested 2 wooden boats laden with 326 of 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled in from Cameroon. The arrested items have been handed over to the Nigerian Customs Service for further action.

“On 30 October 2020, Forward Operating Base IbaKa patrol team intercepted and arrested one small size wooden boat laden with product suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along Mbo River, being smuggled to the Republic of Cameroon. Items recovered from the arrest include one small size wooden boat, forty four 300 litres drums of PMS, one pumping machine and two 40 HP Yamaha engines. The arrested items have been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.

