Military thwarts bandits’ attack in Kaduna, recover 40 cattle

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its personnel of the 404 Force Protection Group (404 FPG) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna on Sunday thwarted an armed bandits’ attack along Kwauya-Tsamiya village in Kaduna state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the incident followed reports that some cattle rustlers/armed bandits had raided the Fulani settlements adjacent the NAF Base and seized some heads of cattle from some herders at gun point.

“A Rapid Response Force (RRF) Team was immediately dispatched to pursue and recover the rustled cattle.

The RRF Team, supported by NAF Special Forces deployed to Operation Badamamaki, in conjunction with the local vigilantes, quickly located the bandits and engaged them in a firefight causing them to retreat in multiple directions abandoning 40 cattle in the process.

While there were no casualties to any civilian or NAF personnel in the encounter, some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.”

