Military takes steps to curb oil theft, economic sabotage in Niger Delta area

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said that its Navy Ship Delta on 10 Jun 20, discovered a newly constructed illegal refining site around Bennett Island in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the site had 5 ovens, 5 coolers and 8 surface metal storage tanks cumulatively laden with about 943.3 barrels of product suspected to be crude oil.

It said no arrest was made as the perpetrators fled on sighting the patrol team. “Same day, the team located another illegal refining site around Uwakeno Community in Warri South LGA of Delta State. The site had 4 ovens, 4 coolers, 6 surface metal storage tanks and 2 dug out pits cumulatively laden with about 10,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO and 440.2 barrels of stolen crude oil. The storage facilities were confiscated and the site has been earmarked for swamp buggy operation.”

The military also said that on 13 Jun 2020, acting on INTREP, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA patrol team intercepted a large wooden boat laden with about 70,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO in 6 metal storage tanks along Benin River in Warri North LGA of Delta State. “Efforts are ongoing to convey the boat and content to the Base.

“In the same vein, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER patrol team conducted anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT)/anti-illegal bunkering operations in its Area of Responsibility during the week. On 9 Jun 20, the Base patrol team located an illegal refining site around Isaka and Alakiri general area. The site had reservoirs laden with an about 1,257 barrels of crude oil. The site was dismantled. No arrest was made as the perpetrators fled on sighting the patrol team.

“Relatedly, Operation CALM WATERS and Operation SWIFT RESPONSE seized foreign parboiled rice as well as arrest of boats involved in smuggling activities amongst others. On 8 Jun 20, operatives of the Joint Border Drill intercepted an abandoned truck at Agbaragba Market, Ikom LGA of Cross River State loaded with 410 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice. The rice was suspected to have been smuggled in from Republic of Cameroon. Accordingly, the bags of rice and vehicle were evacuated to Mfum Border Post for onward movement to Government Warehouse, Calabar.

“Meanwhile on 12 Jun 20, the combined teams of OSR and Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force acting on credible intelligence raided a makeshift warehouse at Ishiet, Uruan LGA of Akwa Ibom State and confiscated 305 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice. The bags of rice were evacuated to Nigeria Customs Warehouse, Uyo for further action.”

