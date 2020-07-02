Military short of manpower, funding – Defence minister

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

Defence Minister, Maj. Gen Bashir Magashi (rted) on Wednesday told Federal Executive Council, FEC, that the armed forces were grossly short of man power and adequate funding.

He said: “we spoke about our short comings. We talked about man power shortage, inadequate funding for the ministry of Defence. We talked about all the operations we have been conducting, the successes and failures of each o the operations right from Operation Lafia Dole to Operation Tawase.

“The short comings of each of the operations were discussed and God so kind contributions were made by members of the council and I think in no distant time there will be a change in the conduct of our affairs in the Ministry of Defence.”

According to him, the Ministry had presented a memo to FEC in that respect. He stated this while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the weekly FEC meeting.

Also speaking, Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, said he also presented the ministerial performance of report to council.

The minister said 775 jobs has been created in Ogoni clean with more on the way. He said there is a Programme to train 400 women in areas of agriculture, Aqua culture and poultry as way to improve the living standard of the people.

He said planting of 25 million trees is at the forefront in collaboration with the state governments.

Abubakar said out of 774,000 jobs that President Buhari approved to be created, the ministry of environment as one of the implementing agencies is to employ 200,000 skilled and unskilled labour, another 2000 through the erosion department.

Accordy to him, the ministry is also creating jobs in the area of waste recycling that is reduce, reuse, repair and recover waste. According to him, “it is no longer fashionable to just produce, use and dispose because the planet is getting too choked up with pollutants. We are very big in recycling.

“Finally, we are big in erosion control which you all know is a big problem in the south East. As you know south East is more to erosion because of the geologic nature of the area.”

He said post COVID, the ministry is working to reduce the emission from carbon dioxide from generators and other gaseous emissions behind climate change. He said about 4,000 jobs will be created in this area, and their main mandate will be to keep tap on emissions including vehicular emissions.

The minister said the ministry is also targeting to create 32 jobs from recycling of engine oil from motorcycles and other vehicles to produce diesel, which can in turn be reused.

On the green bond project, which is to produce clean energy, he said the proceeds will be used to produce solar energy for tertiary institutions. He said already 20,000 jobs has been created.

