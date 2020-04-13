Military rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Niger

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday said its troops of 31 Artillery Brigade on 11 April 2020, on Mop-up operation to clear bandits at Dogon Gona Forest general area of Niger State rescued 7 kidnapped victims.

A statement issued by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the victims who were abandoned by the bandits after fierce battle encounter were said to have been kidnapped on 27 March 2020, and taken to unknown destination.

“Following interrogation after a successful rescue operation, the Village Head of Madaki confirmed that the victims were natives of Roro Village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The victims would soon be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further necessary action.

“In a related development, Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade, on 11 April 2020, at Kontokoro Village, while on clearance operation engaged bandits in a gun duel. The operation led to the neutralization of several bandits and some escaped with gunshot wounds.”