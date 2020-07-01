Military kills several bandits in Niger, Taraba, Benue, arrests 2 expats

Share This





















The Nigerian Military said its Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki killed several armed bandits operating at Kasuwan Ango Community in Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, and arrested two foreigners.

The military added that its Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, killed 4 Tiv militias at Che Jukun village in Taraba State.

This is as the troops arrested 2 foreign nationals in Niger during an operation.

The Military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the successful air operations were conducted on the night of 28 and early hours of 29 June 2020.

He said the operation was sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that some armed bandits in black attire were seen on the move with a large number of rustled cattle in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a helicopter gunship to engage the bandits in multiple waves of attack leading to the neutralization of some of the bandits, while a few escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The military further said that Operation Whirl Stroke, killed 4 Tiv militias at Che Jukun village in Taraba State.

He added that troops operating under Operation Accord, which was deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala LGA in Benue State and Sector 4 in Taraba State conducted a joint commando raid operation in the early hours of 29 June 2020 at Rafin Kada in Wukari LGA and Yojaa in Donga LGA of Taraba State, where they killed the bandits’.

The statement added that unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said items recovered include; 2 locally made rifles, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 3 mobile phones, 3 AK 47 magazines, 2 motorcycles, one military shirt uniform, one Peace Corps ID Card belonging to one Mr Anyor Fidelis and some charms.

“In another development, troops responded to a distress call from Zaki Biam on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin by name Kobo Ishor (aka “Lesser” ) an associate of late Orjondu. He was apprehended and currently undergoing interrogation, to be handed over to the Nigerian Police afterwards for prosecution.”

