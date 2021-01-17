Military kills scores of BHT/ ISWAP fighters, destroys 6 gun trucks

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has obliterated additional 6 gun trucks and eliminated scores of terrorists who were attempting to reinforce their colleagues in an attack.

The incident according to the military, was after successfully repelling a Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ attack on Marte, with the destruction of 7 gun trucks by combined ground and air operations.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the incident

occurred on the night of 15 January through to the early hours of 16 January 2021 as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement.

“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than 6 additional gun trucks, which were seen engulfed in flames across the battlespace. Several other terrorists were mopped-up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP elements.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Great Nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored not only in the Northeast but also in every other troubled part of our beloved Country.”

