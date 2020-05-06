Military kills 380 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, 157 bandits from March to May 2020

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday said it has killed 380 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and 157 bandits, in its operation between March to May, 2020.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, during a press conference on the update of the operations of the Military in the northeast and other parts of the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said of the 380, 37 were leaders of the sect while 343 were members of the sect.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria from 18 March to 5 May 2020 neutralized 343 BHT/TSWAP criminals in the North East, deleted 153 bandits in the North West and North Central parts of the Country amongst other successes recorded.

“Furthermore, human and technical intelligence confirmed that between January and March 2020, 18 BHT/ISWAP leaders were killed due to ground and air offensives against their settlements and hideouts. Adding to the most recent one killed between 18 March – 5 May 2020, 19 BHT/ISWAP leaders are confirmed killed by our gallant troops.”

Enenche added that within the period under review, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, liberated villages that were attacked during the period and people were rescued by the troops and normalcy returned to the affected areas.

He said number of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were conducted, which revealed criminal hideouts and their activities. “Consequently, air interdictions were conducted, which led to the destruction of several BHT logistics facilities and compounds, housing some of their leaders including Abu Usamah and a number of their fighters who were eliminated.

“Following closely, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, conducted various clearance operations during the period under review. The combined effort of the Land and Air Components as well as other security operatives of the Operation provided security for lives and property.

“Several bandits locations and hideouts were cleared with Close Air Support provided for ground troops. In all, a total of 17 kidnapped victims were rescued and united with their families and 146 bandits were neutralized in Katsina and Zamfara States. Within the same period, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji recovered several arms and ammunition among other equipment. Our agile troops also rescued 922 Rustled Cattles and 446 sheep. However, 4 soldiers paid the supreme prize.”

He added that Troops of Operation Whirl Punch, during the period under review, clamped down on Armed Militia and other bandits in Benue and Taraba States.

“Within the period, troops rescued 7 kidnapped victims and recovered large caches of ammunition and other items. A total of 7 bandits were killed by troops from contacts made at Toto Nasarawa State and Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. Non of our Troops was wounded or killed in action.

“Along the Southern Regions, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria operating within the Maritime environment covering Operations Awatse and Delta Safe recorded tremendous successes in their operations. Cumulatively, a total of Sixty One (61) illegal refining sites were discovered during Anti-Crude Oil/Anti-Illegal Bunkering Operations in the Niger delta Region. In all, a total of Four thousand Four Hundred and Sixty-Five barrels (4,464.8) and One Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-One (1,781,000) Litres of Crude Oil were recovered. Also recovered were One Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand, Nine Hundred (1,756,900) Litres of AGO; One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Five Hundred (116,000) Litres of DPK; and Eleven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty (11,750) Litres of PMS.

“During the Swamp Boogie operations, several refining ovens, receivers, surface metal storage tanks/drums, coolers and dugout pits were deactivated and immobilized. Fishing Trawlers were also arrested and handed over to NIMASA. In all, 15 hostages were rescued, a barge and some weapons were recovered and 3 pipeline vandals arrested.

Also, within the period, the Nigerian Navy rescued 3 Beninoise whose fishing trawler caught fire at Lagos anchorage. In addition, the Nigerian Navy responded to a distress call by Beninoise Navy for assistance, when 11 crew men onboard a Portuguese flagged container ship, MV TOMMI RITSCHER in Benin territorial waters came under attack by pirates. Among those rescued were Ukrainians, Bulgarians and Filipinos.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...