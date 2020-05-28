Military kills 188 BHT/ ISWAP fighter, 411 bandits’, rescue 236 victims

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday said its personnel have recorded various successes in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, armed bandits and other militia operating in the country, from 6 to 28 of May, 2020.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operation in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, killed 188 BHT/ISWAP fighters and senior commanders.

He added that several others suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He also said the troops rescued 236 civilians – women and children, who were abducted by the terrorists.

He further said that the Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have in various clearance operations neutralized 392 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings and logistics warehouses within the period under review at Dunya, Abu Radde’s Camp and Ibrahim Mai Bai’s Camp in Jibia and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State as well as Maikomi and Kurmin Kurain Birnin Magaji and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“This is in addition to several others killed by air bombardments. Also, the air interdiction led to destruction of several logistics facilities and compounds, housing some key bandits’ leaders. Human intelligence report confirmed the casualty figures.

“In Operation Whirl Punch during the period under review, killed 19 armed bandits in Benue and Taraba States. The gallant troops also carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway where a notorious armed robber Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu was killed. Troops also recovered large cache of arms and ammunition within the period under review. The killing of Orjondu has brought a great relief to the good people of Benue State and some parts of Taraba State. He was the mastermind of various civilian deaths including kidnapping and assassinations.

“Equally, notorious militia leader Gana narrowly escaped with injuries when his hideout was raided.”

He further said that the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder Patrol Team, on 26 May 20, conducted Anti-Crude oil theft/anti-illegal bunkering operations around Briakiri off Onne and Abise community off Abonema Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers state.

“During the operations, the team located 2 illegal refining sites with 4 storage tanks laden with estimated 400,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO. The products were impounded while two pumping machines were recovered to the base. No arrest was made as the perpetrators fled on sighting the patrol team.

“In the same vein, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA, on 25 May 20, intercepted a wooden boat and a speed boat around Ilaopashe, Bennett island and Lokpobri communities in Warri and Burutu South Local Government Areas of Delta State. The team located 4 illegal refining sites with 14 dug-out pits, 32 surface metal storage tanks and 43 ovens laden with about 628.98 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil as well as 72,000.00 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO. Likewise the team located a 3-inch pipe and associated fittings close to NPDC pipeline around Bennett Island, suspected to have been laid by crude oil thieves. Subsequently, the team disconnected the pipes and fittings. The storage facilities were dismantled while the speed boat was recovered to the base.

“Similarly, the Forward Operating Base Ibaka on 26 May 2020 while on routine patrol around Ewang Creek intercepted and arrested a medium size wooden boat laden with drums of products suspected to be stolen PMS with 2 suspects. Suspects and items recovered from the arrest include 49,000.00 litres of products suspected to be stolen PMS. The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and will soon be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency. Furthermore, within the period under review, the Nigerian Navy in furtherance of its quest to secure our Exclusive Economic Zone, and the Gulf of Guinea rescued a Chinese fishing trawler HAILUFENG 11, rescued 18 crewed and arrested 10 sea pirates.”

