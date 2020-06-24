Military kill several bandits’ in Katsina, Zamfara air strike

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has killed several bandits’ in Dutsen Asolo and Birnin Kogo areas of Katsina State as well as Dogo Gede’s Camp in the Kwayanbana forest area of Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued on Wednesday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the Operation, codenamed Wutan Daji was part of efforts to rid the North West and North Central States of the country of armed bandits and other criminal elements,

The statement said the Operation, which was preceded by the massive deployment of additional air assets and ground support equipment by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to Katsina, was aimed at taking out armed bandits’ locations that were painstakingly selected, based on impeccable Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of Surveillance missions, in order to significantly degrade the armed bandits’ fighting capability before it could be brought to bear against friendly forces or innocent civilians.

“Since the operation began on 20 June 2020, 10 locations have been attacked and scores of armed bandits neutralized, as confirmed by HUMINT reports.

“At Dutsen Asolo, NAF jets dispatched by the Air Component attacked the cave/hideout of the bandits, destroying the main entry point and neutralizing some fighters. Some surviving bandits, who were tracked escaping from the cave area were taken out in follow-on strikes. “

