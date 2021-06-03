Military kill scores of terrorists, destroy enclaves in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation HADIN KAI has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their enclave in Borno.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, said the operations were carried out between 20 May and 2 June 2021.

He added that the troops also rescued kidnapped victims, arrested terrorists and intercepted terrorists’ logistics items including vehicles.

Specifically, Onyeuko said the rescue occurred on 20 May 2021, while the troops were responding to distress call by farmers.

“During the encounter, several terrorists were neutralized, while some others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. Also on same day, troops while conducting aggressive clearance operation on BHT’s hideouts at Ngaiwa, Tongunle, Washelle, Mo’o, Mudollo, Mugdalla and Amtul villages, all in Dikwa LGA of Borno State, killed scores of the terrorists and recovered large caches of arms and ammunition.

“In related developments between 21 and 25 May, troops conducted cordon and search, raid operations and arrested BHT logistics suppliers at Ngamdu Town in Kaga LGA of Borno State, New Barracks Location along Damaturu – Potiskum road as well as Kukareta Town in Damaturu LGA of Yobe State. Items recovered during the operation include; large numbers of jerry can and drums of PMS, assorted arms and ammunition and assorted logistics items. This large consignment of logistics has drastically dislocated the terrorists’ logistics network in the region.”