Military kill scores of Boko/ISWAP terrorists’, recover weapons, ammunition in Yobe

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ in Yobe State.

A statement issued by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation named; Kantana Jimlan took place at the weekend, in a clinically executed operation when the troops responded to a Boko Haram/ISWAP attack on Buni Gari Village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said during the decisive operation by the troops of Sector 2, over 10 terrorists’ were killed, while several weapons were captured.

Enenche, said the recovered weapon include : One Gun truck, One Duska Anti Aircraft gun, Three GPMG, One PKT gun, Three AK 47 rifles, Large cache of ammunition, ammunition links and assorted types of hard drugs, adding that troops morale and fighting efficiency remain high.

“During the fire fight which was won by our gallant troops there was no casualty and no loss of equipment on our side. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute and highly committed to end the Boko Haram insurgency. The general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information for the enhancement of our operations.”

